The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

NPL: Maitland Magpies hope return to nest can spark revival

By Craig Kerry
Updated March 27 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland defender Jordan Jackson in action against Olympic.
Maitland defender Jordan Jackson in action against Olympic.

Maitland coach Michael Bolch hopes a return to training on their home ground this week will help spark his side after a lacklustre display against Adamstown and the blow of losing two players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from A-League

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.