Swim program to teach seniors pool safety and foster connection

Royal Live Saving NSW is helping seniors to stay safe and build confidence in the water at Maitland.
On Thursday mornings for three weeks, starting Thursday, April 4, Royal Live Saving NSW will run lessons for seniors at Maitland Aquatic Centre.
The sessions will cover CPR, a review of health factors to consider when exercising, in-pool water safety and a swimming activity.
Royal Life Saving NSW manager for the Hunter Tanya Brunckhorst said building fitness and confidence around the water as you age is as important as it was when first learning to swim as a child.
"Last year, the leading contributing factors in drownings among Australians over 65 included low levels of fitness, trips or falls, lack of swimming and survival skills and underlying health conditions," she said.
"The 65 to 74 year age group is one of our most vulnerable populations, representing 30 per cent of those who drowned last year.
"Any regular, structured activity helps build fitness, improves your ability to manage in the water and offers fantastic social community benefits."
The Active Adults program is made possible due to $20,000 from the NSW government's Connecting Seniors grant program, which aims to reduce social isolation for seniors.
The program will also be delivered on the Central Coast and at Bateman's Bay. It has been running in Lake Macquarie during the Senior's Festival.
The Connecting Seniors recipients include 16 not-for-profit organisations and five local councils organising a variety of activities to cater to all interests.
The grants deliver on the Ageing Well in NSW: Seniors Strategy 2021-2031, with the Government committed to creating a more inclusive community and addressing isolation and loneliness.
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said it's a great opportunity for Hunter seniors to try something new.
"Getting in the water is a part of the lifestyle here as anyone from the Hunter knows. That should be for everyone," she said.
"This grant supports an important program run by Royal Life Saving NSW, making sure we support our seniors to enjoy the water with their families."
For more information or to register for the Maitland program, visit www.drowningprevention.org.au/event-details/connecting-seniors-water-safety-and-lifesaving-refresher-maitland.
