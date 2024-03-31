The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Branxton trainer Susan Smith runner My Hepburn into Golden Easter Egg semis

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated April 1 2024 - 1:20pm, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Branxton owner-trainer Susan Smith has her fingers crossed for an inside draw after securing a Golden Easter Egg (520 metres) semi-finalist with her first runners in the prestigious series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.