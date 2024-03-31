Branxton trainer Susan Smith runner My Hepburn into Golden Easter Egg semis

Branxton owner-trainer Susan Smith has her fingers crossed for an inside draw after securing a Golden Easter Egg (520 metres) semi-finalist with her first runners in the prestigious series.
Smith's Whiskey Cobbler and My Hepburn raced in heats of the series on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.
While Whiskey Cobbler was last in his heat from a wide draw in seven, My Hepburn was away quickly in the eighth and final qualifier to lead from box four.
Victorian Smooth Plane (Thomas Dailly) took over on the final bend to win in 29.57 seconds but My Hepburn hung for second, 4.25 lengths away.
Favourite Nangar Jim, for Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen, was a length further behind in third.
The top four from each heat progress to semi-finals at the track next Friday.
"I'm happy. We're through to the next round. I can't ask anymore," Smith said.
"We're happy with my girl. She's pulled up great.
"We want box one, qualify for the big one, then box one for the big one. I don't want much," she laughed.
"She's my first group dog and she's my first Egg qualifier, so she's going great."
Michelle Sultana-trained Mackenna was the fastest qualifier, clocking 29.2 - the second quickest time ever at the track.
The second fastest heat winner was August Bob (29.35) for trainer and part-owner Steve Fitch.
Maitland holds a 10-race program from 6.30pm on Monday.
