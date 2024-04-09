'Something every girl should do:' Krysta's unexpected love for pageantry

When Krysta Heath first decided to try her luck in the glamorous world of pageantry six years ago, it was never something she ever saw herself doing.
Krysta described being in a stage of her life where she was looking for personal growth and development and said she decided to step out of her comfort zone and give pageantry a go.
"I grew a very big love for it very quickly," she said.
Her unexpected love for pageants is why Krysta encourages other young women and girls to step out of their comfort zone and enter into a pageant.
"I think it builds so much strength and confidence," she said.
"I think a pageant is something every girl should do."
The 28-year-old has been competing since 2018 and represented Australia internationally at the Miss Planet International in 2019, where she came top 16.
"It was four weeks of madness but it was such an exciting time," Krysta said.
This year, Krysta is a national finalist in the Australian Galaxy Pageant.
She competed in the pageant last year and placed fourth runner up and said this year her goal is to place higher.
"Placing higher is definitely a big goal of mine this year," she said.
The Kurri Kurri resident said if she wins at the Australian Galaxy Pageant she'll get to compete internationally.
"It's all very exciting and it's a really good atmosphere to compete in even if you don't win," she said.
The contestants get judged on their social media, their presence and impact in the community, as well traditional categories such as swimsuit, formal gown, fun fashion and an interview round.
"It's so much more than just about how you look and it really is a platform where you get to be the best version of yourself," Krysta said.
When it comes to the Kurri Kurri community, Krysta is always ready to lend a hand.
"Earlier this year I helped out with the Kurri Kurri Rotary Club who were feeding the firefighters who were fighting the Kurri Kurri fires," she said.
Outside of pageantry Krysta works as a child protection caseworker and a model.
Krysta also has a Facebook and Instagram page called Community Saur, which is a page that is dedicated to sharing what community support services are available in the Hunter Valley.
"I'm always pushing that out to let people know what's available to them if they're in need," she said.
The Australian Galaxy Pageant will take place on May 1 to May 5 at Sydney's Bankstown Hotel.
