The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Your guide to Maitland this weekend - moving feast, markets and rail open day

By Newsroom
April 4 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It will be a tastebud sensation at A Moving Feast which is on this Saturday night. Participants will be visiting three venues across Maitland. Picture supplied
It will be a tastebud sensation at A Moving Feast which is on this Saturday night. Participants will be visiting three venues across Maitland. Picture supplied

A MOVING FEAST

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.