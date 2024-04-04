Your guide to Maitland this weekend - moving feast, markets and rail open day

Discover the diverse offerings at the Maitland Community Markets, featuring a variety of stallholders showcasing both new and vintage items, alongside locally sourced food and produce from farmers and backyard gardeners. Whether you're seeking flowers, artisan soaps, homemade cards or jewellery, come along on the first Sunday of each month from 9am to 1pm for a bustling market experience catering to every taste and preference. Visit maitlandshowground.com.au/attractions-events/markets.