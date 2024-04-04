Your guide to Maitland this weekend - moving feast, markets and rail open day

A MOVING FEAST
MAITLAND
Experience A Moving Feast, a three hour guided walking tour showcasing Maitland's dynamic food and pub scene on Saturday. The tour begins at The Pourhouse at 6pm. Treat yourself to a culinary adventure across three diverse venues, each featuring an array of Hunter Valley wine, craft beer, cocktails and delightful cultural and iconic dishes. A Moving Feast promises delicious food and good company. Book in ($125) at umbrellaevents.com.au/a-moving-feast.
THE MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Discover the diverse offerings at the Maitland Community Markets, featuring a variety of stallholders showcasing both new and vintage items, alongside locally sourced food and produce from farmers and backyard gardeners. Whether you're seeking flowers, artisan soaps, homemade cards or jewellery, come along on the first Sunday of each month from 9am to 1pm for a bustling market experience catering to every taste and preference. Visit maitlandshowground.com.au/attractions-events/markets.
OPEN DAY
MAITLAND RAIL MUSEUM
Explore the historical significance of South Maitland Railways at the Maitland Rail Museum Open Day, featuring well preserved Victorian railway exhibits that offer a glimpse into the past. Come along on Sunday from 10am to 3pm to discover interpretive displays, equipment, tools and other artifacts showcasing the railway's heritage. The museum is at the corner of Mount Dee Road and Junction Street, Telarah.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Participate in Free Art Sunday at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, where families can engage in creative activities suitable for all ages from 10am to 12pm. Led by art tutors, these hands on art sessions offer a family friendly environment, encouraging parents and children to explore their artistic talents together.
DAYLIGHT SAVINGS
STATE-WIDE
It's time to turn back the clocks as daylight saving comes to an end. After enjoying longer days during summer many Aussies will get an extra hour of sleep with the end of daylight saving at 3am on Sunday, April 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.