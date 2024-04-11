Maitland performers excited to hit the stage for Love and Information play

Maitland performers Chanelle Wilson and Anna Lymbery share a great passion for performing and the duo are excited to share the stage next month.
Chanelle and Anna are both a part of the upcoming production of Love and Information that opens at the Civic Theatre's Playhouse in May.
Directed by James Chapman, Chanelle said she's excited for the audience to see Love and Information come to life.
"It's a really great cast and everyone is so talented," she said.
The production of Love and Information is a compilation of more than 100 characters with a multitude of scenes.
"Every single scene it's a whole new character, a whole new costume and a whole new set," Chanelle said.
Chanelle, 17, has done theatre lessons for about seven years and said she has always had a love for it.
"Ever since I was able to walk I've been very dramatic and mum knew I was going to be a bit of a drama queen so she put me into theatre lessons and it turns out I was half decent at it," she said.
Chanelle has been with Hunter Drama since 2020.
For Anna, she has been a part of Hunter Drama since she was in Year 4 and she is now in Year 9.
When it comes to theatre, Anna said she loves the community and the people she gets to meet.
The adrenaline rush she gets before performing is another bonus.
"I always get such a rush of adrenaline before I go on stage," she said.
Anna, 13, enjoys acting the most but she said she does a bit of everything.
"I've been in a few musicals including Finding Nemo and Legally Blonde," she said.
Love and Information won't be Chanelle's first on-stage performance either, with Chanelle starring in Maitland Repertory Theatre's Snow White in 2019 and Finding Nemo Junior last year at Cessnock Performance Arts Culture.
"Performing on stage is a really cool experience because it's not only saying the lines but you have to portray that character's back story and their characteristics," Chanelle said.
When it came to auditioning for Love and Information, Anna said they had to prepare a monologue.
"We did a bit of scene work and we had to read a script," she said.
Both girls were successful in their auditions and both Chanelle and Anna said they were excited to work with director James Chapman.
"It was even just so exciting to read the script because you didn't know what was going to happen next," Chanelle said.
To buy tickets, visit the Civic Theatre website.
