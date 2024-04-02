The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community
Things to Do

Maitland Taste returns, celebrating local produce and chefs

By Newsroom
April 3 2024 - 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold with The Mutual Bank CEO Mark Williams. Picture supplied
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold with The Mutual Bank CEO Mark Williams. Picture supplied

Maitland Taste, the city's premier culinary event celebrating locally sourced food and wines from the Hunter Valley and beyond, is returning to The Levee for a three day extravaganza.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.