Maitland Taste returns, celebrating local produce and chefs

Maitland Taste, the city's premier culinary event celebrating locally sourced food and wines from the Hunter Valley and beyond, is returning to The Levee for a three day extravaganza.
Proudly sponsored by The Mutual Bank, Maitland Taste will run from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 and visitors will be treated to an unforgettable gastronomic experience featuring the finest local produce, cooking demonstrations by talented chefs and a host of family friendly activities.
Maitland council's City Events and Activation coordinator Adam Franks said "from aromatic wines to the freshest farm to table produce, Maitland Taste celebrates our diverse landscape, offering three days of events, demonstrations and pop ups".
"Maitland Taste is not just about food; it's about bringing our community together to celebrate all the flavours and talents that Maitland has to offer," he said.
As well as activities at The Levee, visitors can explore various specialty themed pop up sites across Central Maitland, each offering unique and tantalising experiences.
The Mutual Bank chief executive officer Mark Williams said the team has loved being a part of the festival.
"There truly is something for all the family at this three day event from cooking demonstrations to live music and kids activities, and of course, the gourmet food, food trucks and pop up eateries in the Levee," he said.
For more information about Maitland Taste proudly presented by The Mutal Bank, visit maitlandtaste.com.au.
