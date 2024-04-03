Understrength Maitland Magpies smash Olympic 6-0 in League Cup

An understrength Maitland Magpies smashed Newcastle Olympic 6-0 in their League Cup quarter-final clash at Darling Street Oval on Thursday, March 28.
In perhaps their best performance this season, the Magpies, without seven regular starters, called on their youth against a near full-strength Olympic.
Bronte Peel and Sophie Stapleton both scored doubles and Tahlia Gossner and youngster Indianna Auddino scored one goal each.
Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton said it was the team's biggest win against one of the top sides in the competition.
"To beat an opponent like Newcastle Olympic and score six goals, we haven't done that before and that was a really positive thing," he said.
"To do it with a lot of players unavailable and to have some of our younger players come in and make a really good impact on the match was really impressive and something that gives us real confidence going into the next few fixtures."
The Magpies were beaten in the final of the League Cup, a knockout comp for the eight NPLW teams, last year on penalties.
"It was a really, really good performance. We had seven players unavailable. We played a really strong Newcastle Olympic team who were at full strength barring one player," Hamilton said.
"The last couple of weeks we have scored plenty, which has been really pleasing.
"The clean sheet was really important. Our young goalkeeper Annabella Thornton and our defensive work from out outfield players was really outstanding. We got a lot of blocks in when we needed to in and around our own box.
"A couple of times when Annabella was required she made some good saves as well.
"I think the last fortnight has shown some real positive signs, but we know we have to keep on improving if we are going to be successful."
The Magpies are away to New Lambton on Saturday in the NPLW.
