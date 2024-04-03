This 154-year-old Moreton Bay Fig is in need of some TLC

The Moreton Bay Fig at Brough House has stood proudly on Church Street for more than 150 years, and now it needs some community support.
The tree is in need of some love and care to extend its life, with essential treatment work on the upper branches quoted to cost of $8000.
The Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses have launched a fundraising campaign to raise the money for the work, which will ensure the tree stands tall for years to come.
At Steamfest on April 13 and 14 the friends will invite the public to help yarn bomb the fence outside Brough House to draw attention to the tree, and visitors can also submit an entry to name the tree.
The property will also be open for Mother's Day and at Heritage Fest, where there will be opportunity to provide a donation for the tree.
Paterson textile artist and Moreton Bay Fig adorer Janet Steele has decorated the tree with charming magical-themed figurines and some of her own textile art to raise awareness about the tree's plight.
"We're decorating the tree now so that we can get attention," Ms Steele said.
"[At Steamfest] I'll be dressed up as a Moreton Bay Fig tree, so I'll be the tree coming alive and telling stories."
Planted in about 1870, it's the property's last surviving grand tree from when the two houses were first built.
"I know in some cultures you have a totem... if I had a totem it'd be a Moreton Bay Fig tree, I just have always loved them and basing my art off them," Ms Steele said.
Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses chairperson Holly McNamee said the lower branches have already had work completed.
"There has already been one treatment done and you can see those big cuts to the lower branches, because it's a heritage tree it's significant, there's only a certain amount of work they can do in one go," she said.
"The next part will be the top layer, it's going to give it a chance to actually survive."
New growth is visible already on the lower part of the tree where the work has been done.
To enquire about making a donation to save the heritage tree, email grossmann@nationaltrust.com.au.
