East Maitland Griffins face state's best in Platinum Pennant Bowls

The East Maitland Griffins will take on the state's best in the new elite Platinum Bowls series which starts this weekend.
East Maitland and Raymond Terrace bowling clubs carry the Hunter's hopes in the 12-team competition featuring the best club teams from throughout the sate.
The other teams involved include Belrose, Cabramatta, Carlingford, Engandine, Merrylands, Mt Lewis, St Johns Park, Taren Park, Warilla and Wenty Leagues.
The Griffins open their campaign at home against Belrose on Saturday from 1pm and then face one of the competition favourites Warilla on Sunday at 10am.
Easts hosts Terrace in the local derby in round three on Friday, April 12, in what promised to be huge night at the club, with the event live-streamed on the Bowls NSW website.
There will be 11 rounds played over five weeks with a top-five final series from May 17-19.
East Maitland will be represented by Michael Abel, Haydn Bojkowksi, Troy Burton, Rod Darcey, Jarryd Davies, Daniel Hooker, Jake Lawton, Nathaniel Mitchell, Barry Mungoven, Benjamin Osborne, Jake Rynne, Ty Turnbull and Josh Walker-Davis.
Easts bowls development officer Haydn Bojkowski said everyone at the club was excited about the opportunity to pit themselves against the best bowlers in the state.
"The game against Warilla is going to put us right where we are at. They have a whole head of world champions and Australian players. They all know what they're doing around there," Bojkowki said.
"I think we will go all right. The local talent around the area is pretty good.
"I think some of our guys who are unknown will known by the end of the season. They will make an impact in the competition.
"It's a platform for players to get know."
Bojkowski expects Warilla, Raymond Terrace, Cabramatta, St Johns, Taren Point to be favourites for the competition.
"The big clubs like Warilla, Raymond Terrace, Cabramatta, St Johns, Taren Point they are always there and abouts. They have a lot of talented bowlers."
Bojkowski is in tremendous form. He was runner up with Raymond Terrace's Shelby Powell in the Mixed Pairs and a semi-finalists in the singles at the state titles.
But in a real personal highlight, Bojkowski and great mate Josh Walker-Davis combined over Easter to win the prestigious Terry Harmer Memorial Pairs tournament at Club Maitland City.
"Terry Harmer was my coach and taught me everything I know about the game. I've been trying to win that one for a while now," Bojkowski said.
"It came down to the last game. The team in front lost and we won by enough to jump them.
"To finally get it, especially with a good mate of mine was fantastic.
"I suppose it's a little disappointing not to get the wins at the states, but the form is good."
Bojkowski said one of the great parts of the Plantinum Pennants series was the tipping contest for fans, run on the NSW Bowls website, with a first prize of a 3-4 night P&0 Cruise for two.
"It's a great concept, it's good to see something that people can get involved with around it," he said.
"People are getting involved and really enjoying it."
