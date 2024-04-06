OUR PAST: Power and pain of the mighty Hunter River in Maitland

For a time, the river was the main access between Maitland and the outside world. Over time, as creeks were bridged and roads created, the Hunter as a transport artery was eclipsed. After 1858 the railway from Newcastle reached West Maitland and the river above Morpeth lost virtually all significance as a transport link. Then, in 1893, the river changed its course, cutting off the Horseshoe Bend loop and abandoning the site of the former Port of Maitland.