Clarence Town Cobras send SOS for fresh players

A Hunter rugby league club hopes to avoid becoming another bush footy "statistic", issuing a last-ditch plea for players to join their men's side just a week out from the start of the season.
The Clarence Town Cobras, who play in the Newcastle & Hunter Rugby League, are at risk of going from premiers one year to failing to field a team the next. The Cobras won the NHRL men's northern conference competition last year but have lost about half of their 2023 player numbers.
The club expressed how dire the situation was in a Facebook post on Monday.
"To prevent our small town club becoming another NSWRL bush footy statistic and to take part in the 2024 NHRL season, we wish to extend an invite to anyone and everyone who wishes to play rugby league and be part of this proud, family-orientated club where results come second to just getting out on the field, having fun and having a go, whilst also complimenting the Cobras women's league tag and women's tackle sides," the post said.
"We do currently have a strong core of players, however to compete in a 16 round competition we need to add to our squad - this is where we need your help!"
Cobras coach Nick Barnes said a slew of retirements after last season and players not returning for various reasons had left the team on its knees.
"We had a lot players come out of retirement last year to get a side," he said.
"With a grand final win, that's the perfect time to retire, really.
"We had a squad of 30 last year, and about 15 of those have come back.
"We've got two or three new faces, but you field 19 each week, so to try and start a season with 18 blokes ... it's making things pretty difficult."
Barnes said the club's SOS had drawn a positive response, but the proof would be in the pudding in terms of any additional numbers.
"Being a small community, everyone is rallying around it.
"The amount of attention that post has got is outstanding. We've had a few [express interest]. It's just a matter of people showing up."
The coach said a range of factors made it difficult for some people to play community-level sport, from shift work, to travel, cost of living and family commitments.
The Cobras, who ended a 34-year premiership drought in 2015, only have one men's team and do not have their own juniors. The club can be contacted via Facebook.
