Clarence Town Cobras send SOS for fresh players

"To prevent our small town club becoming another NSWRL bush footy statistic and to take part in the 2024 NHRL season, we wish to extend an invite to anyone and everyone who wishes to play rugby league and be part of this proud, family-orientated club where results come second to just getting out on the field, having fun and having a go, whilst also complimenting the Cobras women's league tag and women's tackle sides," the post said.