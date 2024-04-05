Hunter River is on flood watch as heavy rain continues in Maitland

The Hunter River has been flagged as a spot for potential minor to moderate flooding as heavy rain lashes the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology has placed many catchments across NSW on flood watch, including Wollombi Brook and the Hunter River.
Those living or working along the river need to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
As of 11.40am Friday, April 5 there are no current weather warnings for Maitland.
Southern parts of the Hunter, including Putty, Morisset and Wyong have a severe weather warning for widespread heavy to locally intense rainfall and damaging wind gusts on Friday.
Rain is expected to move further south on Saturday with rain easing over NSW.
The weather is expected to return to blue skies on Sunday with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a 0 per cent chance of rain.
From 9am Thursday, April 4 to 9am on Friday, Maitland Airport weather station recorded 25.2mm of rain.
NSW SES Maitland City Unit has sandbags available for those who need them. Please head to their base at Waterworks Road, Rutherford and the volunteers will assist.
The SES advises people in Maitland to stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
Stay informed
The SES has carried out seven flood rescues among 550 calls for help across the state in the past 24 hours and NSW Premier Chris Minns said that number was expected to rise in the coming days.
"This is a significant weather event," he said on April 5.
"It's very important that everyone in NSW listens to the latest broadcasts for updated warnings particularly in your local region.
"It's most important that you don't take unnecessary risks at the moment, particularly travelling through floodwaters."
