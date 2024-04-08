The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community
Things to Do

Chris and Sarah are ready to join the Variety Bash in a red limousine

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 8 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah and Chris Folpp with their fire truck-themed limousine at The Regal Inn. Picture by Chloe Coleman
Sarah and Chris Folpp with their fire truck-themed limousine at The Regal Inn. Picture by Chloe Coleman

Former firefighters Chris and Sarah Folpp are drawing inspiration from the place they met to decorate their Variety Bash limousine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.