Chris and Sarah are ready to join the Variety Bash in a red limousine

Former firefighters Chris and Sarah Folpp are drawing inspiration from the place they met to decorate their Variety Bash limousine.
The couple, who met while working at Tarro Fire Station 454, are in the middle of transforming their red 1993 Ford Fairlane to look like a fire truck.
To raise money for the children's charity, Chris and Sarah are hosting a fun-filled fundraising event at The Regal Inn on Saturday, April 13, complete with craft beer and crab races.
This year the bash starts in Gunnedah on May 19, and about 300 cars will travel all the way to Bymount in Queensland, stopping at towns along the way, and then back to Newcastle over seven epic days.
Chris and Sarah have drawn inspiration from their former station number for their car's bash registration number.
"[The atmosphere is] good, so Super Hubert (magician) goes, the singer John Paul Young goes, everyone's out there to dress up and have a bit of fun," Chris said.
Chris and Sarah have seen the work Variety does first-hand.
"We've seen where the money goes, my granddaughter when she was born had to be transferred from Maitland to John Hunter, and it was in a NETS ambulance, the neonatal emergency transport service which Variety supports," Chris said.
They are hosting a Day for Variety fundraiser at The Regal Inn, Tenambit on Saturday, April 13 from 3pm to raise money for the bash.
The fundraiser will have craft beer stalls from 3pm, crab racing from 5pm, bash cars on site, raffles, auctions and live music from Lithium from 8pm.
"As part of the fundraiser there'll be a raffle, we went to the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January and we got a hat signed by about 20 artists, we've mounted and framed that so that's going as a silent auction on the day," Sarah said.
"So with the Variety Bash this year there's 217 participants and they've already raised over $400,000 so far."
Their limousine still has a few decals and modifications to go before it resembles a fire truck.
"We still have a little bit of work to do at the moment," Chris said.
"We plan on having a wooden ladder on the roof, we've got more stickers coming as well for the large side windows to look like the roller shutters on the side of a fire truck," Sarah added.
This will be Chris's fifth bash and Sarah's first.
Head to The Regal Inn on Saturday afternoon to join in the fun, or visit fundraise.varietynswact.org.au/fundraisers/Car454 to make a donation.
