Mixed start for East Maitland Griffins in Platinum Pennant bowls

East Maitland Griffins showed they can mix it with the best in the new Platinum Pennant bowls series with a win and a hard-fought loss in the opening two rounds on the weekend.
The Griffins opened the competition in style defeating Belrose Bulls with a two-rink 60-52 win to kick off their Platinum Pennant campaign at East Maitland Bowling Club on Friday night.
But they lost all three rinks in a 71-49 loss at home to one of the competition favourites the Worilla Gorillas on Sunday.
A tough match-up only got tougher with the Gorillas smarting from a 80-43 loss to Raymond Terrace on Saturday night.
With several international players in their ranks, Warilla were looking to restore pride, but were pushed all the way by the Griffins.
Easts team 1 of Daniel Hooker, Ty Turnbull, Nathan Mitchell and Haydn Bojkowski went down 19-22 to the classy Gorillias four of Chris Green, Jamie Turner, Luke Jones and Aaron Teys.
It was even closer for Easts team 2 of Albert Ainscow, Ben Osborne, Michael Abel and Josh Walker-Davis who lost 19-21 to Warilla's Brendan Aquilina, Craig Roberts, Adam McKeown and Gary Kelly.
In the final rink, Easts' Barry Mungoven, Tony Wicks, Rodney Darcey and Jake Rynne went down 11-28 to James Mitchell, Shane Pascoe, Corey Wedlock and Jeremy Henry.
On Friday night, the Griffins collected nine points with a two rinks to one win against the Bulls.
A 16-12 win by Easts team 2 and a comprehensive 28-14 victory by the Griffins team 3 was enough to ensure an overall win after team 1 had a 26-17 loss.
The Griffins sit eighth on the table in the 12-team competition.
Next Friday they host Raymond Terrace in the much-anticipated local derby and on Saturday, April 13. they away to ninth placed Mt Lewis Lions who also have a one win, one loss record.
