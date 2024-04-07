The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Mixed start for East Maitland Griffins in Platinum Pennant bowls

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
April 7 2024 - 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Michael Hartshorn

East Maitland Griffins showed they can mix it with the best in the new Platinum Pennant bowls series with a win and a hard-fought loss in the opening two rounds on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.