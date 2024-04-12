Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League kicks off across Hunter

The Newcastle and Hunter Ruby League competition kicks off on the weekend with Maitland teams involved across the grades and men's and women's competition.
The Thornton Beresfield Bears are in a six-team A-grade competition, featuring three Magpies teams - Raymond Terrace, Dudley and West Wallsend.
The Bears open their campaign at Somerset Park against Windale. The grade also includes Waratah Mayfield.
The eight-team B-Grade features three teams from the Maitland district including the Maitland Pickers, Dungog and Woodberry.
Dungog and the Pickers kick off the season at Bennett Park, Dungog on Saturday, while the Woodberry are away to Cardiff. The competition also features Fingal Bay, Lakes United, Kotara and University.
The D-grade North competition features East Maitland, Aberglasslyn, Morpeth, Hinton and Paterson.
The Griffins are away to Gloucester, Aberglasslyn hosts Mallabula, Morpeth are home to Karuah and in a local derby Hinton face Paterson.
Thornton Beresfield have a team in the D-grade South comp which also features West Wallsend, Waratah Mayfield, Glendale, Wallsend Maryland and Cardiff.
The seven-team A-grade competition features Cessnock and Clarence Town. It also features Raymond Terrace, Central Newcastle, Kotara, University and Hamilton.
The Thornton Beresfield Bears kick off their B-grade campaign against Stockton. The competition also features Cardiff, Swansea, Awabakal, Waratah Mayfield and Wallsend Maryland.
Aberglasslyn and Dungog are in C-grade along with Glendale, Raymond Terrace, Stroud and Shortland. The Ants host Stroud and Dungog are away to Shortland.
Meanwhile, the Women's Community Rugby League competition kicks off on May 4.
