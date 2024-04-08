Hunter Valley Steamfest chugs into Maitland this weekend

It will be full steam ahead this weekend when Hunter Valley Steamfest touches down in Maitland.
There are plenty of family-friendly things to see, including the popular Great Train Race which will see two steam engines racing a Tiger Moth plane.
On Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14 thousands of people will flock to Maitland Station, the Steamfest Rallyground and Maitland Park to take a good look at some steam trains and celebrate our rail history.
This year the state's largest and most powerful steam locomotive the 6029 The Garratt will be on display and offering train trips, as well as the 1917 built locomotive 3526.
At the Maitland Station Precinct there will be food stalls, kids amusements, the main stage, railway street market and merchandise tent, plus it's the best place to see the vintage steam and diesel trains arrive.
On Saturday night, the station precinct will host Steamfest After Dark, featuring live music, food, traction engine displays and carnival rides.
At the Steamfest Rallyground visitors can see Maitland Steam and Antique Machinery Association's collection of portable traction engines, which is the largest in Australia.
There will also be a trackless train, people mover rides, steam powered corn cooking, coal shovelling, steam punk activities, wood carving, face painting and tractor pulls.
On Sunday the Altapac Show 'n' Shine is on at Maitland Park, boasting more than 500 cars of all makes and models.
Australian Rail Track Corporation acting Hunter Valley group executive Clinton Crump said the corporation is excited to host the famous ARTC Great Train Race.
"Hunter Valley Steamfest is one of our region's biggest events and we are looking forward to joining our local communities in celebrating all things rail and steam," he said.
There are still a few train journeys that haven't sold out. Visit https://www.steamfest.com.au for tickets.
