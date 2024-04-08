Welcome to The Mercury's special 32-page publication introducing Maitland's 2024 Kinders and Captains.
With term one well underway, the new kindergarten crew have been settling in to their schools across the Maitland region.
The school captains and leaders, who are the face of their school community in 2024, have been helping the new generation to settle in while they get comfortable in their new roles themselves.
This special publication gives you a chance to meet our newcomers and our new leaders for this school year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.