Talented Rutherford girls named Hunter rugby sevens champions

A Rutherford Technology High School rugby sevens team has brought home the school's first ever rugby union title, and it's a big one.
The under 16s girls were named Hunter champions at the HSSSA rugby sevens tournament in Speers Point, and will now go on to represent the Hunter at state.
They were undefeated at the carnival, held on March 25, winning against teams from Mount View, Singleton, Hunter River and Whitebridge high schools.
Coach and TSP (Talented Sports Program) Rugby League coordinator Luke Miller said the girls' result was amazing, especially since rugby isn't particularly big at the school.
"They've done really well, rugby's not massive at our school," he said.
"Our girls got the trophy which was nice.
"We have a couple of girls that are really keen on their rugby, so we put a team in to give them an opportunity and then the girls went better than what we thought."
With just nine players the girls had only two reserves but it didn't phase them.
"They played four games undefeated on the day," Miller said.
"They played really well and had to sort of tough it out a little bit, a little bit of fatigue by the end of it."
Mr Miller said after a tight game against Singleton, the team excelled in the final against Mount View.
"I think it was five tries to one, the girls were pretty convincing in the final," he said.
"They had a tight game against Singleton... there was only one goal that separated us which was tight."
Miller said the girls are always willing to listen and learn.
"They take on advice really well and they're able to put that into practice," he said.
"We did two or three training sessions leading into the day which helped out a lot, I noticed that straight up with our first couple of games where the other schools were a bit unsure, but the girls were pretty confident and you could tell from the start that they were going to go pretty well."
Chloe Boundy was named most valuable player for her outstanding effort in every game.
"She's never played rugby union before, she has been part of our rugby league TSP program at school here since she was in year seven, so she has been with us for three years this is her fourth year and she did amazing," Miller said.
The girls will now represent the Hunter at the NSW CHS carnival in Sydney in August.
