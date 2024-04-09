The Maitland Mercury
$84,000 upgrade for Maitland Showground

By Neewsroom
April 9 2024 - 6:33pm
Pictured from left: Brett Gleeson, Jenny Aitchison and Cr Ben Whiting. Picture supplied.
Following on from their most successful Maitland Show ever, the Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association, will receive $84,000 in grant funding from the NSW Government as part of the $37.2 million Local Small Commitments Allocation program.

