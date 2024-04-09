$84,000 upgrade for Maitland Showground

Following on from their most successful Maitland Show ever, the Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association, will receive $84,000 in grant funding from the NSW Government as part of the $37.2 million Local Small Commitments Allocation program.
"Maitland Showground is home to some of the most important events held in our community each and every year," said Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison when announcing the good news.
"This investment into further improvements on the site will see the refurbishment of the lower section of the grandstand and provide improved drainage and lighting around the site.
"I am thrilled that, thanks to the Local Small Commitment Allocation Program, these improvements will improve the showground and this will enable the Maitland Show and other events to continue to grow in Maitland."
The funds have been delivered as part of the Local Small Commitments Allocation will enable the continued utilisation of this great facility by all user groups and the community.
The Local Small Commitments Allocation Program will enhance local communities and provide $400,000 in benefits to people to each of the 93 NSW electorates.
Showground manager Brett Gleeson said Maitland Show Association appreciates the support of the State Government and our local member Jenny Aitchison in honouring an election campaign promise to provide funding for the Maitland Showground.
The three projects funded include funding to improve drainage around the Willard Pavilion, improved lighting in the high pedestrian traffic areas and carpark and a significant contribution to upgrading the Grandstand.
Maitland Showground is the oldest regional showground in Australia and is the oldest events venue in Maitland.
"There is a constant demand to maintain the infrastructure which benefits all events held at the Showground. There are over 30 buildings on the Showground, most of them are quite old. So it's very challenging financially for the Show Association. This Government assistance is most welcomed," Mr Gleeson said.
