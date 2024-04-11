Sandstone quarry at Farley gets the green light

Development plans for a sandstone quarry at Farley have been approved, despite objection from residents.
Maitland City Council received 16 objection letters to the development application, which will see a sandstone quarry operate at 156 Quarry Road.
The Farley residents are concerned the quarry will have a negative impact on traffic, create too much noise and produce dangerous silica dust that would get into tanks and waterways.
But Maitland councillors decided at their Tuesday, April 9 meeting that the applicant has adequately addressed these concerns.
The development will see 6000 cubic metres of sandstone extracted from the former Ravensfield Quarry at an approximate depth of 5 metres below existing levels, to provide material for heritage buildings in the Hunter as well as for private purposes.
It will operate on an as needed basis, remaining inactive between projects, and the operation will cease once the 6000 cubic metres have been extracted.
An excavator will be used to extract the sandstone, with a water fed cutting wheel and no blasting to control dust.
The applicant said there will be a maximum of two trucks per day entering and exiting the site.
Councillor Mike Yarrington, who moved to accept the council officer's recommendation to approve the application, said he believes the issues raised by the community have been addressed.
"There's only a fixed amount of sandstone that is being taken out of there and there is minimal noise from the report we've seen, and there is dust suppression," he said.
Councillor Peter Garnham agreed all concerns have been addressed.
"There's not a lot coming out, and that sandstone is something that should be cherished and used in our heritage buildings because it's a perfect match, and it is needed," he said.
Councillors Baker, Halliday and Fisher voted against the application while councillor Flannery did not vote due to a conflict of interest.
