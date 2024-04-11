Magpies' new $1 million pitch unveiled

Cooks Square Park's brand new $1 million second pitch has been unveiled, providing more opportunities for Maitland Football Club's 300 players to train and play at home.
The upgrade included the training pitch being extended into a full sized field, and irrigation, fencing and training standard floodlighting.
The work, completed by Maitland City Council and funded by the federal government, was one of Meryl Swanson MP's election promises in 2022.
"We've got a cohort of players that are coming through who need better facilities to play at a higher level, right across NSW, and I'm hopeful this will contribute towards them not only being able to play here locally, but who knows we might have a Socceroo or a Matilda in our midst," Ms Swanson said.
Maitland Football Club director of infrastructure Chris Rafferty said the new pitch will make a huge difference to the players.
"To be able to get more of our youth teams and our senior teams training here at Cooks will be a great advantage to the club," he said.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said Ms Swanson has identified another $1 million grant opportunity for the ground. Maitland FC and council are currently working on an application.
"We're eager to work with Ms Swanson who has identified another funding opportunity for up to another million dollars that will improve the lighting standard on both of the paddocks and provide for improved drainage and connective pathways as well," he said.
