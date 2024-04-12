The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community
Good News

Historic St Mary's bell chime heard through city once again

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
April 12 2024 - 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Mary's Anglican Church volunteer Michael Thorne, clock carer John Hamilton and reverend Sarah Dulley outside the church. Picture by Marina Neil
St Mary's Anglican Church volunteer Michael Thorne, clock carer John Hamilton and reverend Sarah Dulley outside the church. Picture by Marina Neil

The bells are ringing out through Maitland once again after 12 months of silence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.