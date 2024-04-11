Your guide to Maitland this weekend - Steamfest, birds and sourdough

Burton Automotive Hunter Valley Steamfest is back this weekend celebrating the Hunter's industrial heritage with trains, antique machinery, classic cars and family activities at Maitland Train Station. There is plenty of fun to be had for all ages with the Great Train Race on Sunday, alongside market stalls, over 500 classic cars at the Show 'n' Shine, live music and more, running from 8am to 9pm on Saturday and 8am to 4pm on Sunday.