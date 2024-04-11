Your guide to Maitland this weekend - Steamfest, birds and sourdough

BURTON AUTOMOTIVE HUNTER VALLEY STEAMFEST
MAITLAND STATION
Burton Automotive Hunter Valley Steamfest is back this weekend celebrating the Hunter's industrial heritage with trains, antique machinery, classic cars and family activities at Maitland Train Station. There is plenty of fun to be had for all ages with the Great Train Race on Sunday, alongside market stalls, over 500 classic cars at the Show 'n' Shine, live music and more, running from 8am to 9pm on Saturday and 8am to 4pm on Sunday.
GROSSMANN AND BROUGH AT STEAMFEST
CHURCH STREET
Explore Grossmann and Brough Houses during the Steamfest weekend by strolling from the Maitland Station precinct down Church Street, open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. Dive into the Victorian era at Grossmann, a National Trust house museum, and discover the history of Maitland Girls High School at Brough House through photos, storyboards and memorabilia.
ALL ABOUT FEATHERS
EAST MAITLAND LIBRARY
Discover the marvels of feathers with the Hunter Bird Observer's Club on Saturday 13 April from 9am to 11am at East Maitland Library. Embark on a bird walk at East Maitland Library, examining feathers in the wild, then delve into their construction and function under the microscope before crafting your own flying bird. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/all-about-feathers/.
SOURDOUGH MAKING CLASS
HISTORIC ARNOTT BAKEHOUSE
Get ready to become a sourdough bread baking pro with Stephen Arnott, co founder of Morpeth Sourdough Bakery, during an immersive class at the Historic Arnott Bakehouse on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Learn hands on techniques in the charming 1850 built bakehouse. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/sourdough-making-class-at-historic-arnott-bakehouse/.
OPEN DAY
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Explore Tocal Homestead's open day from 10am to 3pm on Sunday. Bring a picnic, enjoy the gardens and explore the site using audio guides while indulging in Devonshire teas, refreshments and crafts at the Visitor Centre offered by the Friends of Tocal.
