New $660k multi-purpose fire engine for Rutherford

Firefighters at Fire and Rescue NSW's station at Rutherford have received a new multi-purpose Tanker to deal with emergencies in the Hunter Valley.
The FRNSW crew has spent several days familiarising itself with its new Mercedes Atego Class 1 Tanker, valued at $660,000, before the truck's official installation.
The Class 1 is a 'jack of all trades' vehicle for FRNSW, capable of travelling off-road to reach fire scenes.
It boasts a 'pump-and-roll' capability that enables it to deliver water whilst moving and it's designated as a "specialist Hazmat" tanker, capable of responding to significant hazardous materials incidents throughout the Hunter region.
An in-built "HALO" sprinkler cabin protection system represents an additional safeguard for the crew, particularly when threatened by 'burn-over' situations.
Rutherford Captain, Dean Higginbottom, says the crew has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new truck.
"It's tailor-made for fighting bushfires and putting out fast-moving grass fires," Captain Higginbottom said.
"The HALO system is another great innovation that will provide our crew with peace of mind when and if they're in the thick of a bushfire," he added.
"With its four-wheel drive capabilities, the truck is built to handle the rigours of the Australian bush."
Member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison, said the tanker is the latest in a long line of new FRNSW trucks funded by the NSW Government.
"The Government has listened to the needs of our firefighters in the wake of the 2019/20 Black Summer Bushfires and as a result, they're getting the best fire tankers money can buy, straight off the production line to our regional centres," Ms Aitchison said.
"Rutherford is a key location in the Hunter and it's great to see the NSW Government investing in better equipment for our hard-working firies."
