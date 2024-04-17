The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Save the date for the family-friendly Maitland Heritage Fest

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
April 17 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Heritage Fest organising committee member Janece McDonald and Maitland Anglican Parish member Margaret Richardson at St Mary's. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland Heritage Fest organising committee member Janece McDonald and Maitland Anglican Parish member Margaret Richardson at St Mary's. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland Heritage Festival organisers are busy behind the scenes preparing a sensational event to celebrate our city's rich history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.