Save the date for the family-friendly Maitland Heritage Fest

Maitland Heritage Festival organisers are busy behind the scenes preparing a sensational event to celebrate our city's rich history.
This year the festival is on from June 14 to 29, with the popular family fun day at Church Street on Sunday, June 16.
Different community groups have exciting events on across the festival period, including walking tours with the historical society, free face painting and old camping demonstrations by the Girl Guides and silhouette art and damper making at the CWA hall.
Organising committee member Janece McDonald said a wonderful event has been planned.
"We hope it's going to be bigger and better than last year," Dr McDonald said.
"We have all the usual; the town crier, Sanjex's vintage games, we have historical displays from heritage groups, we have a silhouette maker, a lot of arts and crafts and we've got the blacksmith.
"Of course vintage cars, lots of stalls and games and activities for the children, free face painting."
Dr McDonald said all stalls and events are based on Maitland's history.
"It brings a lot of people together and a lot of people who wouldn't normally come to these places (St Mary's) come along," she said.
"The purpose is to make people aware of what a rich history we do have, not just buildings but also the social history, the Indigenous history because the Indigenous people were on the river many, many thousands of years ago.
"It's an awareness and appreciation of what we have."
Dr McDonald said it's hard to pick a highlight because there is so much to see.
Grossmann and Brough houses will be open across the road from St Mary's, with the Fibre Makers Space on display and Maitland Regional Museum's Greta Camp 75 years exhibition.
"Overall I think I can't single out a highlight because it's the total package," Dr McDonald said.
"It's totally community and it's just great to get all these groups together, years ago we were very independent and now we're all working together.
"Come along because it's free, you don't have to spend any money unless you want to. It's totally free on the Sunday."
Maitland Anglican Parish member Margaret Richardson said she is glad the festival will bring so many people into St Mary's.
"The church community is looking forward to it so much because it's one thing where lots of people come in and not people who are regular church attenders, it's brilliant," she said.
There will be music by Maitland City Choir and City of Maitland Pipes and Drums at the grounds, as well as cake stalls, a barbecue and hot potatoes on sale.
The heritage festival family day is on Sunday, June 16 from 10am to 3pm.
Get tickets to the launch dinner on June 14, walking tours or the piano recital at Sun Street Studios at maitlandheritagefest.com.au.
