Ethan Parry scores double on debut as Maitland Pickers are pushed by Hawks

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 14 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 12:43pm
Pictures by Michael Hartshorn

Ethan Parry scored a second-half double on debut for the Maitland Pickers as they had to dig deep for a 20-10 win against the Northern Hawks in Magic Round at Newcastle Sportsground No.2 on Saturday, April 13.

