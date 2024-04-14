The Maitland Mercurysport
Regan Lundy scores first-half double in Maitland Magpies win

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 14 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 2:10pm
Maitland's Regan Lundy, pictured in action against Adamstown, scored a double in the Magpies 2-0 win against Lake Macquarie City. Picture by Graham Sports and Nature Photography.
Maitland's Regan Lundy, pictured in action against Adamstown, scored a double in the Magpies 2-0 win against Lake Macquarie City. Picture by Graham Sports and Nature Photography.

Regan Lundy scored a first half double as the Maitland Magpies ran out 2-0 winners against Lake Macquarie City at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, April 13.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

