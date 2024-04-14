Regan Lundy scores first-half double in Maitland Magpies win

Regan Lundy scored a first half double as the Maitland Magpies ran out 2-0 winners against Lake Macquarie City at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, April 13.
Lundy's goals came in the 20th and 26th minutes of the game as he made most of the space afforded him with the Lake's defence marking Magpies golden boot Braedyn Crowley heavily.
"Regan got himself into some good areas and had a couple of good finishes to get a double," Magpies assistant coach Gavan Wolfe.
"Obviously Braedyn is normally the supplier of a lot of our guys and he had a few good opportunities, but the Lakes guys defended him quite well. So Regan stepped up and got us a couple of nice guys."
The win lifts the Magpies to fifth on the NNSW NPLM ladder as they prepare for an Australia Cup clash against Zone 2 team Newcastle Suns on Wednesday night.
The Magpies have a busy week with an away match against top side Broadmeadow on Sunday, January 21 as well.
Wolfe said the club was very happy with the performance and securing the three points.
"We have the Suns on Wednesday night and go into Broadmeadow Magic next Sunday. It will be a pretty decent eight days there for us with a couple of tough games," he said.
"The boys pulled up OK, we should have Jordan Jackson back for us next week. He missed the game because of a wedding.
"Alex Reed is another couple of weeks away, but all in all we're going well from an injury perspective."
Zach Thomas returned from injury was was among Maitland's best playing a full 90 minutes.
"It was his first full hit out for quite some time since coming back from injury." Wolfe said.
Wolfe said Lundy was the Magpies best and Isaac Collins in his starting debut for the club had a really good game.
"He has started a few Australia Cup matches, but has started an actual NPL game. He had a really bad luck with injuries " he said.
