Beau Gerrard scores a try on debut as Maitland Blacks start title defence

Beau Gerrard scored a try in an impressive debut with the Maitland Blacks against University at Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday, April 13.
In his first game in Blacks colours with brother Caileb and Justis, Beau was among the Blacks best in their 26-11 win against University.
The Blacks ran in five tries to score a bonus point and while the game never reached any heights, Blacks coach Luke Cunningham was pleased with the win.
Cunningham said there was plenty of improvement to be made on the Saturday and it would be needed if they are to have any chance of winning against Wanderers who showed they are primed for success during the club's centenary celebrations.
Wanderers smashed Southern Beaches 58-10 and Merewether won an 18-17 thriller against Hamilton in the other two matches on Saturday.
"We were certainly happy to get the win and a bonus point, but we were well below our standards of where we wanted to be in the one we played," Cunningham said.
"We were very flat in the first half. It took a bit to get going and it was a case of our own handling errors and poor execution which let us down.
"Every time we started to string together a few phases we would turn the ball over or we had the ball taken off us at the breakdown.
"It was a little bit off the mark from where we wanted to be.
"There was a lot of will and intent from the playing group in the second half and it gives us something to work on."
Cunningham said No.8 Zane Dallinger had a great game for the Blacks.
"He provided us with a lot of go forward and got through a mountain of work both with the ball and defensively.
"Beau Gerrard on debut was probably the pick of our backs. He made some great breaks and capitalised himself with a great try and also defensively he good a job as well.
"No one played poorly, but they were probably the two standouts."
