Council's draft operational plan on public exhibition now

Maitland City Council has proposed investing $210 million over the coming financial year, with projects including major recreational facility, road and bridge upgrades.
The council's draft operational plan 2024-25 is on public exhibition from April 11 to May 9 and details how it plans to manage and maintain $1.9 billion worth of assets, including roads, bridges, drains, libraries and parks.
The draft plan also outlines council's rating structure, budget and fees and charges for the year ahead, with a budget of $154 million for the delivery of services and $56 million for a comprehensive Infrastructure Program.
Highlights of the Infrastructure Program include the continued upgrade of Raymond Terrace Road, the Melville Ford Bridge replacement design, the design and construction of a sportsground in Chisholm, Max McMahon Oval amenities upgrades and improvements to Maitland Vale Road.
"As a Council, we are proud to present this plan which details the actions, services and projects council will undertake to continue shaping Maitland into a place we can be truly proud of," said general manager Jeff Smith.
Maitland remains one of Australia's fastest growing inland cities, boasting an annual growth rate consistently exceeding 2.4 per cent.
"Such high growth presents our council with distinctive challenges, including increased demand for essential services and infrastructure to accommodate our expanding community," Mr Smith said.
"With this in mind, we place significant emphasis on advancing both financial sustainability and resilience. This strategic direction enables council to effectively manage these pressures while upholding essential service levels, infrastructure standards and embedding a culture of continuous improvement."
Public feedback about the Operational Plan 2024-25 can be made online at yoursay.maitland.nsw.gov.au, by emailing yoursay@maitland.nsw.gov.au or by writing to the general manager at PO Box 220, Maitland, NSW 2320.
