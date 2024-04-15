Why the Jets have chosen Maitland over a bigger stadium for their semi-final

Home-grown Newcastle Jets captain Cassidy Davis says players are behind the club's decision to host the first leg of their two-legged semi-final with Melbourne City in Maitland on Sunday.
The club has copped criticism for opting for the smaller venue over the much larger McDonald Jones Stadium.
But Davis, who has featured in just two finals in a record 151 appearances for her beloved Jets, said players were happy with the move.
"As a group we don't want to play at McDonald Jones; we've played there once this season," Davis said at a girls only Jets clinic in New Lambton on Monday.
"We've been playing at smaller stadiums for a long time. As a stand-alone game, we'd rather the atmosphere be the best thing. That's going to help us, especially against a quality team.
"The more people we can get in a smaller venue the better the buzz, with the fans at the fence line and getting into City, so that's either at No.2 Sportsground or Maitland Sportsground.
"No.2 was not available apparently, so Maitland council have opened up the ground for us and they're going to let us train there this week and take down footy posts and put up soccer goals."
Teammate Libby Copus-Brown, who is also a local product, echoed the sentiment.
"We've played a couple of games at Maitland already and they were great turnouts and I'm excited to play there again," Copus-Brown said.
"We do much better at smaller, boutique stadiums. We can definitely hear when the crowd is behind us."
The Jets are playing in just their third finals series in 16 seasons.
The game on Sunday, which will kick off at 3pm, is the second time they have hosted a semi-final after going down 1-0 to Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium in front of 2889 people in the competition's inaugural season of 2008-09.
The capacity at McDonald Jones Stadium is 33,000 compared to 8000 at Maitland Sportsground.
The Jets have averaged a home crowd of 2418 this season across 11 games with a club record turnout for the women of 3842 against Sydney FC on December 10.
The bulk have been played at No.2 Sportsground but the Jets moved out of the venue three weeks ago due to the commencement of the local rugby union season.
As of Monday afternoon, around 1500 tickets had already been sold for the semi-final.
The Jets have rescheduled their girls' academy games set down for Sunday and the Herald understands Northern NSW Football were working with NPLW clubs to move their round-eight fixtures set down for Sunday afternoon.
Newcastle finished sixth by goal difference then beat third-placed Western United 4-2 in an epic elimination final decided in extra time at Tarneit on Saturday night to line up a showdown with City.
The semi-final is played across two legs with the return match in Melbourne on April 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.