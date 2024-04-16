Put some fungi on your fork for an autumn treat

With the nights getting colder it's time to put some fungi on your fork for a hearty feast.
Aberglasslyn grower Felicia Nguyen has teamed up with popular fungi business Margin's Mushrooms to create a delicious mushroom stir fry.
Ms Nguyn says a variety of ingredients are needed to make the dish.
They include sliced mushrooms, shredded betel leaves, fresh turmeric powder, finely chopped lemongrass, garlic and eschalot, chilli, salt and cooking oil.
Ms Nguyn grew the betel leaves, turmeric, lemongrass and chilli in her backyard garden.
She sourced the mushrooms from Margins Mushrooms, the garlic from earth market stallholder Lucie and Marco, the eschalot from the Dennis family's Nebo Farm and the olive oil from Hunter Olive Growers.
Families will need to decide how much of each ingredient to use according to how many people they are feeding.
To make the stir fry Ms Nguyen heats the oil in a wok and then adds the lemongrass.
She fries it until it is fragrant and then adds the garlic and eschalot.
She cooks these for one minute.
Then she adds the sliced mushrooms and cooks them on a high heat until they have softened.
At this point she adds the betel leaves and fries them until they are wilted.
She adds the turmeric and chilli, gives it a stir and then serves it.
Families can serve the dish on fresh betel leaves or in a bowl or plate.
All of the ingredients are available from the Slow Food Earth Market in The Levee, Central Maitland, and with the next one happening on Thursday, it's the perfect time to stock up for an autumn treat.
The earth market starts at 8am on April 18 and runs until 1.30pm.
