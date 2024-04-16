The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Put some fungi on your fork for an autumn treat

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aberglasslyn grower Felicia Nguyen cooks her mushroom stir fry at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland. Picture supplied
Aberglasslyn grower Felicia Nguyen cooks her mushroom stir fry at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland. Picture supplied

With the nights getting colder it's time to put some fungi on your fork for a hearty feast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.