'Be part of history': Jets to impress record-breaking crowd

THE NEWCASTLE Jets are set to make history this weekend, with a crowd of thousands behind them.
Tickets sales for the A-League Women's semi-final showdown with Melbourne City FC at Maitland on Sunday have set the team on a record-breaking path.
Newcastle Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald 3725 tickets to the first of a two-legged semi-final had been sold by 3pm on April 16.
They only went on sale to members at 10am on Monday and to the general public on Tuesday morning.
"This will be the biggest women's football game ever in the region," Mr Mattiske said.
The Jets have averaged a home crowd of 2418 this season across 11 games, with a club record turnout for the women of 3842 against Sydney FC on December 10.
The biggest home crowd the side has ever played for was more than 4000 at McDonald Jones stadium in recent years, Mr Mattiske said, a record set to be broken this weekend at Maitland.
He said having a strong legion of supporters behind the Jets at Sunday's match against the "richer" Melbourne City FC would be crucial.
"We back ourselves as the underdog and we know our team is on a roll at the moment," he said.
"This is a critical game - this is not just top football, this is semi-finals.
"We do need support - we want this game sold out. That will be our big advantage."
The club was waiting for confirmation from Maitland council on the capacity of the sportsground on Tuesday afternoon, but it was likely to be less than 8000.
Mr Mattiske said the Jets women loved playing smaller grounds like Maitland and No. 2 Sportsground in Newcastle.
"The atmosphere at those grounds is incredible," he said.
"The spirit the game is played in, the way the crowd supports the team, it's something different to your ordinary sporting contests, it's a great vibe.
"We are a club that's built on our connection to the community."
He said fans would be able to go onto the field after the game and get up close with their heroes, with plenty of star power set to be on show.
He said he expected the environment to be very positive, packed with younger boys and girls and families.
"Be part of history, and help the Jets make history," Mr Mattiske said.
Tickets to the Maitland game, kicking off at 3pm on April 21, are available online and tickets for kids under the age of 12 are free.
The Newcastle Jets will face City again in Melbourne on April 28 for the second leg of the two-stage semi-final.
This weekend will be a historic one all-round, with the Jets men poised to play their 500th A-League match in Newcastle on Friday.
