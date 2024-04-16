The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

'Be part of history': Jets to impress record-breaking crowd

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 17 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jets women are set to play in front of their biggest home game crowd at Maitland on April 21. File picture by Peter Lorimer
The Jets women are set to play in front of their biggest home game crowd at Maitland on April 21. File picture by Peter Lorimer

THE NEWCASTLE Jets are set to make history this weekend, with a crowd of thousands behind them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.