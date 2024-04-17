Maitland Saints survive to take points in thriller against Blues

The Maitland Saints survived a controversial after the siren shot on goal to take the points in a thriller against The Entrance Bateau Bay in AFL Hunter Central Coast Black Diamond Cup on Saturday.
The Blues player received a 50m penalty after an infringement in the Saints forward line taking him to the 50m line, however, thankfully for the Saints his shot to tie the match didn't score and they held on to record an 8.15-63 to 8.9-57 win.
"We kicked a point and one of the umpires found a runner infringement. There was a bit of confusion and the ball didn't go straight back to the player and he then marched us 50," Saints coach Dusting Spriggs said of the dramatic finish at Bateau Bay Oval.
"I've never been involved in a game when the umpire has marched a player from one goal line to have a shot from the 50m mark at the end of the game. Thankfully he didn't score.
"It was definitely good to get a win on the board and full credit to The Entrance Bateau Bay they played fantastically on their small ground to restrict our normal hard running game style."
The Saints were wasteful with their possession particularly in the first half as the Blues exerted tight checking on their small oval.
"In the first quarter we were down by nine points despite having 17 to five inside 50s. The way were using the ball, largely due to their pressure, meant we were unable to capitalise on our possession," Spriggs said.
"From then on we wore away into the game. We felt we were always going to be the fitter team and could come home."
While it was an ugly win, Spriggs said his young team showed real character to persevere against niggling, close checking tactics.
"We won ugly, it was a very congested game on a small field, but we got through," he said.
"I don't think the Saints or previous years would have got that win.
"We're definitely having to be better next week."
Charlie Walker, Kevin McDonald, Rhylan Hoffman, Riley Newstead, Isaak Berthold and Mitchell Greaves were Maitland's best.
"Charlie Walker was fantastic. He was best on ground," Spriggs said.
"He is an 18-year-old who came straight through to seniors last year and he has taken another step this year.
"He started on the halfback flank and we put him in the midfield in the second half and he was definitely instrumental in turning it around.
"Young Rhylan Hoffman was great up forward. He is another under-17 that's taken his first step us this year. He is a tall forward.
"Another tall forward Kevin McDonald, who played with Lavington in Albury, kicked four goals for us. He is going to be a very handy power forward for us.
"In that first half when we were struggling with our entries he was able to take a couple of contested marks and put a couple of goals on the board."
Maitland will make a glad return to the open spaces of Max McMahon Oval on Saturday when they host last season's beaten preliminary finalists Cardiff Hawks from 2pm.
Maitland showed plenty of fighting spirit, but came up against a strong The Entrance Bateau Bay outfit in the Saints first game in the Black Diamond Cup after winning promotion.
The Blues ran out 49-point winners scoring 13.8-86 to Maitland 4.3-27.
The Saints provided some real highlights and with a number of players playing in unfamiliar positions rose to the challenge.
Maitland's best were Leawanna O'Donohue, Georgie Jenkins, Taylor Hales and Keeley Cobcroft.
The Saints host Cardiff from
Maitland started the season with a good win against Newcastle City Blues thirds at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday.
In a tremendous four quarter effort they ran out 7.9-51 to 4.7-31 winners.
One of the highlights was an impressive debut from the Lourens brothers Jason and Aiden who both kicked goals in their first game.
Maitland's best were Tyreek Brunner, Jason Lourens, Clinton James and Jason Kennewell
Maitland reserves play Newcastle City seconds at Newcastle No.1 Sportsground on Saturday from 1pm.
