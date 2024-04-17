Bears smash Windale to kick off Newcastle Hunter RL A-grade season

The Thornton Beresfield Bears have started the 2024 Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League season in emphatic style smashing Windale 62-6 in A-grade on Saturday.
The 11 tries to one romp, included four tries to centre and captain Thomas Hutton and a double to fullback Josh Hutchison. Halfback Jackson Hutchison kicked eight conversions.
In other games Raymond Terrace 22 defeated Waratah Mayfield 12 and Dudley beat West Wallsend 34-14.
This week, the Terrace are away to Dudley, West Wallsend host the Bears and Waratah Mayfield are home to Windale.
The Maitland Pickers host Kotara at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday in their first game of the season after their round one game against Dungog was postponed.
The Woodberry Warriors were beaten 32-20 by Cardiff at Cardiff Oval last Saturday.
Lakes United beat Fingal Bay 26-18 and Kotara and University had a 6-all draw.
In other games this week Dungog are away to Cardiff and Woodberry travel to Fingal Bay.
East Maitland smashed Gloucester 56-6 in their opening game of D-grade North.
Brandon Kennedy scored a hat-trick and Cody Waters ran in a double in the 10 tries to one win. Seth Morgan kicked seven conversions.
Jerome Cox scored a double as the Aberglasslyn Ants defeated Mallabula 24-16 at McKeachie's.
Karuah defeated Morpeth in a 26-24 thriller and Hinton defeated Paterson 13.
This week Morpeth host Aberglasslyn, Karuah are home to Hinton, East Maitland are away to Paterson and Gloucester travel to Mallabula.
Thornton Beresfield had a 12-all draw with West Wallsend.
Swansea beat Cardiff 30-4 and Wallsend Maryland beat Glendale 28-6.
This week Thornton Beresfield are away to Cardiff.
A Grade:
Raymond Terrace ran out 60-0 winners against Clarence Town in a one-sided start to the Ladies League Tag season.
Central had a 30-0 win against Mallabula, University defeated Kotara 14-8 and Cessnock beat Hamilton 16-0.
This week: Clarence Town v Cessnock; Kotara v Raymond Terrace; Mallabula v Hamilton; and Central v University.
B Grade:
Stockton were 24-18 winners against Thornton Beresfield in an evenly fought contest.
Swansea defeated Cardiff 24-4 and Waratah Mayfield beat Awabakal 38-0. Wallsend Maryland had the bye.
This week: Cardiff v Thornton Beresfield; Swansea v Wallsend Maryland; and Stockton v Awabakal.
C Grade:
Abrglasslyn Ants defeated Stroud 22-0 with a double to Chloe Shore and single tries to Lilly-Bree Humbles and Paige Bush.
Raymond Terrace were 36-0 winners against Glendale and Shortland 22 defeated Dungog 6.
This week: Glendale v Stroud; Shortland v Aberglasslyn; and Dungog v Raymond Terrace.
