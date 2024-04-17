The Maitland Mercury
Bears smash Windale to kick off Newcastle Hunter RL A-grade season

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 17 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 4:39pm
Thornton Berefield had a huge win against Windale in the opening round of A grade.
The Thornton Beresfield Bears have started the 2024 Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League season in emphatic style smashing Windale 62-6 in A-grade on Saturday.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

