The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Newcastle Jets women gear up for history making semi-final in Maitland

Anna Falkenmire
Laura Rumbel
By Anna Falkenmire, and Laura Rumbel
April 19 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets A-League Women's captain Cassidy Davis with Maitland mayor Philip Penfold and Newcastle Jets coach Ryan Campbell. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle Jets A-League Women's captain Cassidy Davis with Maitland mayor Philip Penfold and Newcastle Jets coach Ryan Campbell. Picture by Simone De Peak

In what is believed to be one of the biggest women's football games ever in the region, the Newcastle Jets are set to make history at the Maitland Regional Sportsground on April 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.