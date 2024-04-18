Newcastle Jets women gear up for history making semi-final in Maitland

In what is believed to be one of the biggest women's football games ever in the region, the Newcastle Jets are set to make history at the Maitland Regional Sportsground on April 21.
Thousands of supporters will rally behind the A-League Women's squad when they take on Melbourne City FC in a semi-final showdown.
Jets women league captain Cassidy Davis said the team is raring to get out on the field and play.
"Melbourne City are probably the toughest competitors for us so I think it's going to be one of the best games to watch," she said.
The Jets finished sixth on the ladder and Davis said they're not ready to finish yet.
"We're really looking forward to being at home and having our fans here cheering us on," she said.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said to have the Jets choose to play such an important game in Maitland is great news for the city.
"From the quality paddock to having the scoreboard in place I think they really feel at home here and we really like to make them feel at home," he said.
Cr Penfold said having the semi-final match in Maitland is also welcome news for local football fans.
"For Maitland football supporters to be here in their own city and enjoy this sort of quality match is great," he said.
The Jets have averaged a home crowd of 2418 this season across 11 games, with a club record turnout for the women of 3842 against Sydney FC on December 10.
The biggest home crowd the side has ever played for was more than 4000 at McDonald Jones stadium in recent years, Mattiske said, a record set to be broken this weekend at Maitland.
Newcastle Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske said having a strong legion of supporters behind the Jets at Sunday's match against the "richer" Melbourne City FC would be crucial.
"We back ourselves as the underdog and we know our team is on a roll at the moment," he said.
"We do need support - we want this game sold out. That will be our big advantage."
Mattiske said the Jets women loved playing smaller grounds like Maitland and No. 2 Sportsground in Newcastle.
"The atmosphere at those grounds is incredible," he said.
Davis also agreed that the atmosphere at fields such as Maitland is a real driving factor for the players.
"Having thousands of people around the stadium is going to be incredible and it's going to be electric," she said.
"The fans will really push us to get a win and I can't wait until we get to walk out onto the field and everyone is cheering us on."
Fans will be able to go onto the field after the game and get up close with their heroes, with plenty of star power set to be on show.
Tickets to the Maitland game, kicking off at 3pm on April 21, are available online and tickets for children under the age of 12 are free.
