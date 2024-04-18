Anzac-themed bus travels the Hunter

DECORATED with silhouettes of Australian Diggers, poppies and sunrise colours, a bus is spreading the spirit of the Anzacs across the Hunter.
The wrapped vehicle was an idea of Thornton CDC NSW staff who are a majority of veterans and wanted to pay homage to those who have served and continue to serve.
CDC NSW driver and Thornton resident Rachel Wheatley joined the army in 1983 where she served for eight years as a transport driver and met her husband.
"Both my parents served in the army and that's how they met. It was an honour, an absolute honour to be able to say that I did something for my country and my community," she said.
After her time in the army, Ms Wheatley worked for 21 years with the federal government before retiring as a bus driver with CDC NSW.
"I became a bus driver with the skills I had developed in the army," she said.
She said seeing the Anzac bus made "her heart smile" and she was proud to work for a company that went out of its way to commemorate current and ex-service members.
The bus will be running a shuttle for veterans to attend memorial events across the Hunter Valley at this year's Anzac Day services.
