The Repertory presents Tony-nominated comedy Grand Horizons

The talented performers and crew at Maitland Repertory Theatre are gearing up to present their next production Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl.
The play follows a family with children who are shaken to the core when one parent wants a divorce after 50 years of marriage, and the other isn't surprised by it.
The children are forced to re-examine everything they thought they knew about their parents' outwardly happy lives.
The Tony award nominated play is sure to entertain audiences from start to finish.
Parents Bill and Nancy have recently moved into a retirement village called "Grand Horizons", and the family now must grapple with their new reality and struggle to come to grips with it.
The cast includes three actors who will be familiar to Maitland audiences with Michael Smythe as Bill, Jen Masson as Nancy and Jessica Gray as Jess.
They are joined by two newcomers Chad Mitchinson and Sam Luff, who play sons Brian and Ben, and Linda Wallace who is stepping out from behind the scenes and onto the stage to play Carla.
The show opens on Wednesday, April 24 for nine performances, including three matinees.
Audience members are invited to arrive early from 7.30pm on opening night for complimentary refreshments before the show starts at 8pm.
Tickets are $27 (concession) and $32 (full) and can be booked at www.mrt.org.au, on 4933 2766 (12pm to 8pm, Monday to Friday) or by emailing taz@taztix.com.au with 'MRT' in the subject line.
The play runs until Sunday, May 12.
