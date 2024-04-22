Towards the day when war and bloodshed are consigned to history

April 25, Anzac Day, is always a day of great importance to me and to most people across Australia and New Zealand.
It's a day to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives in times of war and those who returned from war but spent a lifetime with the physical and mental scars.
It is also a time to be grateful for the sacrifice of every one of those men and woman - and animals - so that we can live in a free country and a free world today.
Anzac Day was first commemorated in April 25, 1916. It was a time for remembrance of those Australian and New Zealand soldiers who formed part of the allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula.
While the origins of this important day of remembrance dates back to World War I, Anzac Day has become a reminder of every conflict since.
Sadly in 2024, wars continues to rage. This year, our thoughts and concern will be with the people of Ukraine and the Gaza Strip as we mark this special day for Australians.
The atrocities currently occurring are enough to tug at the heart strings of most as a reminder of the tragedy of battle - any battle.
Regardless of the area of conflict or unrest, regardless of whether or not Australia is directly involved, regardless of whether or not circumstances will escalate, conflict of any kind is a tragedy. It is a constant reminder of losses of the past and uncertainty for the future.
On Anzac Day and every day my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones in war and to those who have been lost while defending their country - their ultimate goal, freedom for all.
I hope and pray that some day war will only be a part of our history, not our present.
Lest we forget.
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
