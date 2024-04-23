Mai-Wel withdraws support coordination services after royal commission

A Maitland disability services provider has announced it will no longer provide support coordination services after a recommendation from the disability royal commission.
Mai-Wel will exit support coordination supports and services from May 17, 2024 in an effort to comply with the royal commission's recommendations around avoidance of conflict of interest.
Chief executive officer John Cleary said the decision has been made to ensure Mai-Wel is true to its values of integrity, respect and excellence.
"With the disability royal commission questioning the integrity of organisations who provide both support coordination and other funded supports, we made the difficult decision to withdraw from support coordination," he said.
"This decision was not made lightly as we recognise that it impacts both participants and some Mai-Wel staff, however, we are committed to providing best practice within the context of the disability royal commission's recommendations."
Mai-Wel chair Felicity Laczina said the organisation has a proud history in the Hunter Valley providing support to participants and this work will continue.
"Many participants who have been receiving support coordination services will continue to be supported within our other service offerings," she said.
After more than four years of public hearings, private sessions and written submissions, the federal disability royal commission's final 12-volume report and its 222 recommendations were released to the public in September 2023.
The proposed reforms aim to address a range of areas including human rights law, disability advocacy, guardianship, schooling, employment, the justice system and housing.
Commissioners generated their findings after hearing from about 10,000 Australians who shared stories of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.
A statement from Mai-Wel said the organisation will continue to take proactive steps to review all disability royal commission recommendations and is committed to continuing to implement these recommendations as appropriate.
Impacted participants and their families were notified last week and have been invited to regional and online information sessions to understand the change and next steps.
