Councillor's campaign to ease traffic snarls around new hospital

A Maitland councillor is calling for the State Government to provide funding for a traffic study into peak hour traffic congestion in the city's east - particularly around the new Maitland Hospital.
Cr Mitchell Griffin will put his notice of motion to the vote at Tuesday night's Maitland City Council meeting.
His two-pronged proposal calls for:
. Council write to Member for Maitland and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, to request funding to conduct a traffic study into peak hour traffic delays at the New Maitland Hospital Roundabout including its delays on Raymond Terrace Road resulting from backed up traffic and
. subject to receipt of the funding, following the study, council officers report back to council with potential options to assist with reducing congestion at peak periods at the site.
"The new Maitland Hospital has now been open for over two years," Cr Griffin said in his report to council.
"As part of the opening of the hospital a roundabout was built at the intersection of Metford Road and Fieldsend Street.
"Since the completion of the hospital, residents of our city have been experiencing daily delays during peak hour times which starts at this roundabout.
"On a daily basis traffic stretches back to Raymond Terrace Road to the north and Chelmsford Drive to the south.
"Quite often traffic will be backed up beyond the cemeteries on Raymond Terrace Road and almost up to Harvest Boulevard.
"This motion calls on council to seek funding to undertake a study into this traffic, and report back to councillors with potential options to assist with reducing congestion in this area," Cr Griffin said.
