The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Government workers under one roof at new $13.8m Maitland office space

By Newsroom
April 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside the new government workplace hub at High Street, Maitland. Pictures supplied

A $13.8 million office for NSW Government employees has been unveiled in Maitland, consolidating three government agencies under one roof.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.