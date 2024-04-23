Government workers under one roof at new $13.8m Maitland office space

A $13.8 million office for NSW Government employees has been unveiled in Maitland, consolidating three government agencies under one roof.
Employees from the Department of Regional NSW (DRNSW), Department of Customer Service (DCS) and Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) have moved into the freshly fitted out Maitland Workplace Hub in High Street.
The new hub is the base for up to 650 regional workers and provides flexible and agile workspace for all government employees visiting the Hunter region for work.
The project has supported 40 construction jobs for local tradespeople and subcontractors.
The NSW Government's central property agency, Property and Development NSW (PDNSW) has delivered the Maitland CBD Workplace Hub as part of its ongoing work to consolidate agencies into modern, sustainable hubs.
By consolidating three agencies under one roof, the NSW Government has reduced the rent and associated costs from having multiple leases, while creating a modern working environment that will support enhanced collaboration and improve service delivery to communities in regional NSW.
Work is also underway to upgrade the building's environmental credentials to achieve a 5-star NABERS energy rating and a 4-star NABERS water rating, which will support the NSW Government's net zero emissions targets as it works to reduce its environmental footprint.
For more information about the Maitland Workplace Hub, visit here.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said it's great for the city.
"This is a great boost for the Maitland community, as it keeps jobs in this area and will deliver economic benefits," she said.
"The new fit-out provides 5500 square metres of work space across two floors, and more than 250 underground and street level car parking spaces to support government workers based in Maitland."
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said The opening of the new government workplace hub is a win for the Hunter region.
"It means more jobs, more opportunities, and a brighter future for our community, helping lay down the groundwork for sustainable growth and prosperity," she said.
"We recognise the immense talent and potential of our rural workers, and the opening of the hub highlights our commitment to preserving local jobs and fostering economic growth in rural areas."
"We strive to bridge the gap between urban and rural employment and this commitment will help decentralise opportunities and spread economic success beyond the metropolitan areas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.