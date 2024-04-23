Where you can play Two-Up in the Hunter on Anzac Day

CELEBRATING mateship, a number of people are expected to head to pubs and clubs across Newcastle and the Hunter after commemorating on April 25, for an afternoon of Two-Up.
The Newcastle Herald has gathered a number of venues where you can play the traditional Australian gambling game.
Here's where you can honour the fallen, toss coins and enjoy a cold beverage with your mates to round out Anzac Day for another year.
Adamstown Bowling Club, Adamstown: Two-Up from 11am and their "world famous" Anzac Day beer garden.
The Blackbutt Hotel, New Lambton: Two-Up from 12pm.
The Boatrowers Hotel, Stockton: Two-Up in the beer garden from 2pm. Bistro open for lunch and dinner.
Bradford Hotel, Rutherford: Outdoor Two-Up from 1pm-5pm, live music and outdoor Can Bar and Cocktail Bar. All day dining.
Cricketers Arms Hotel, Cooks Hill: Open from 7am. Free bacon and egg roll for service people and medal bearers until 9am. Two-Up and yabby racing all day long.
Cheeky Dog, Soldiers Point: Two-Up from 12pm, live music from 5pm, free Anzac cookies until they run out. Live footy on the big screen.
East Maitland Bowling Club: Two-Up from 1pm-5pm.
The Exchange, Hamilton: Two-Up in the car park from 12pm-late. Live music from 2.30pm.
The Greenroof, Newcastle: Two-Up in the car park from 11am-4pm.
Honeysuckle Hotel, Newcastle: Two-Up from 12pm. Live music from 4.30pm.
Huntlee Tavern, Huntlee: Two-Up from 1pm to 4pm. All day dining from 11am.
Imperial Hotel, Singleton: Two-Up from 12pm.
Junction Inn, Raymond Terrace: Two-Up and pop up bar in car park from 12pm-late.
Kahibah Sports Club, Kahibah: Two-Up ring on the green from 1pm-5pm.
The Lucky Hotel, Newcastle: Two-Up arena from 11am. Bacon and egg rolls, coffee and Aznac biscuits from 6.30am.
Royal Hotel, Singleton: Two-Up 12pm-5pm in the beer garden.
Salamander Hotel, Salamander Bay: Two-Up 12pm-3pm.
The Windsor Castle Hotel, East Maitland: Two-Up from 12pm-5pm. Bistro open.
Wickham Park Hotel: Two-Up 11am-5pm. Outdoor bar and charcoal barbecue. Live music from 5pm.
Valentine Bowling Club, Lake Macquarie: Two-Up from 2pm-5pm.
