Elderly woman taken to hospital after crash at Metford

A 71-year-old woman has been taken to Maitland Hospital for assessment after a two-car crash on Raymond Terrace Road at Metford.
At about 11.10am on Wednesday, April 24, emergency services were called to Raymond Terrace Road, Metford, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
At the scene, police were told that a Hyundai i30 and a Kia Cerato collided head-on.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 67-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Maitland Hospital for assessment.
The driver of the Kia, a 42-year-old woman, did not report any injuries; however, her passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was also taken to Maitland Hospital for assessment.
Police from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended the scene and have commenced inquiries into the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Emergency services attended a three-car collision at Raymond Terrace Road, East Maitland on Wednesday morning.
According to Live Traffic NSW, both directions of traffic were affected after the prang, which was reported at 11.50am.
It advised motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
Emergency services, a tow truck and Transport for NSW attended the scene.
At 12.45pm the incident was removed from Live Traffic and traffic congestion has cleared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.