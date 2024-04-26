Maitland Cancer Appeal donates $200,000 to brain cancer research

The Maitland Cancer Appeal has once again gone above and beyond donating a total of $200,000 to local cancer research.
The funds, raised through their Rutherford op shop, went to two different Newcastle brain cancer researchers.
Children's brain cancer researcher Dr Matt Dun and Foundation Chair of Mark Hughes Foundation Centre for brain cancer research Dr Michael Fay, each received $100,000.
Centre manager for the Mark Hughes Foundation Centre for brain cancer research at the University of Newcastle Kylie Hugo accepted the cheque on behalf of Dr Michael Fay and said the very generous funding will continue the research at the centre.
"At the moment we don't have a lot of treatment options for people so we're desperately trying to find better outcomes and better treatments for people living with this terrible disease," she said.
For life member and committee secretary Lesley Flannery brain cancer research is a cause close to her heart with her own grandson suffering with a brain tumour.
"He is 39 and he's had it for two years," she said.
With cancer touching the lives of many of the committee members and volunteers, Mrs Flannery said the committee chooses who they want to donate to.
Dr Matt Dun said the significant contributions made by the Maitland Cancer Appeal now on two occasions allows researchers to explore new ways to treat the cancers.
"The way we do analysis is different to every other group in the world so I suppose that sort of underpins our success because we think outside of the box and that can be hard to fund," he said.
"Cancer and brain cancer affects so many Australians and tragically we just don't have good weapons against it."
The Maitland Cancer Appeal started in 1982, raising money through raffle tickets and market days with a lot of cooking before it evolved into having an op shop.
