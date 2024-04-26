Your guide to what's on in Maitland - drawing club, heritage walk, street eats

BOTANICALS BY 3
MORPETH
Experience a unique Saturday afternoon from 3.30pm to 5pm with a gin tasting by Morpeth Liquor Store, a Sogetsu Ikebana demonstration by Carolyn Collison and Botanical Artworks showcased by Hunter River Studio. Indulge in a glass of bubbles upon arrival, accompanied by a cheese platter as the afternoon progresses. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/botanicals-by-3-in-morpeth for more information.
LIFE DRAWING CLUB
MRAG
Participate in The Life Drawing Club at Maitland Regional Art Gallery this Sunday from 1pm to 3pm, offering a relaxed monthly session with Ann Caddey and a professional model. Ann will lead the group through various poses, catering to both beginners and experienced drawers with short warm up exercises and longer, more focused sessions. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-life-drawing-club-in-the-gallery to book in for this free event.
HERITAGE WALK
HORSESHOE BEND
Embark on the Horseshoe Bend Heritage Walk with Michael Belcher this Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm, exploring Maitland's distinctive Horseshoe Bend area once bordered by the Hunter River. Conclude the walk with a delightful afternoon tea served at the historic Brough House located at 73 Church St, Maitland. Visit mymaitland.com.au/event/horseshoe-bend-heritage-walk-2024 for more information.
STREET EATS
RAWORTH
Don't miss Street Eats at Bakers Brickyard in Raworth on Sunday, April 28 from 12pm to 3pm. The food trucks will be located near the dog park, so your friendly, furry friends are welcome. Bring the family or catch up with friends with a picnic and a bite to eat. For updates visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-raworth.
PARKRUN
WALKA WATER WORKS
Join the Maitland parkrunners at Walka Water Works every Saturday at 8am for a free, fun and friendly 5km run, jog or walk. No matter your pace, all are welcome. It's a great chance to meet new people and get in some exercise. Parkrun is free but first-timers need to register at www.parkrun.com.au/maitland. Make sure to read the course description before attending.
FLOWER PICKING
MEDOWIE
Drop by the Little Tin Shed at Medowie this weekend to pick and navigate your way through more than three acres of colourful chrysanthemums. It is $25 for a large mixed bunch and it is cash only. Flower picking is at 643 Medowie Road, Medowie and off-street parking is available at 629 Medowie Road, Medowie. You can pick your own chrysanthemums from 9am to 1pm on April 27 and April 28. You must bring something to cut the flowers with. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash and controlled.
