Anzac Day 2024: thousands unite at services across Maitland

Maitland residents came out in their thousands for Anzac Day services on Thursday morning to honour those who have served our country.
The crowds gathered at the Maitland, East Maitland and Morpeth war memorials, marking the 109th anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand forces landing at Gallipoli in 1915.
Those paying their respects at Maitland and East Maitland dawn services were greeted by a haunting full moon before the sun rose.
At Maitland, more than 3000 people lined the fence at the cenotaph in the dark, including lots of children.
A similar amount came to the morning service, and Maitland RSL sub-branch president Fred Goode OAM said it's terrific to see.
"People were lined up all around, it was really good," he said.
"A lot of kids were there this morning which was great to see, and a couple of the schools were here which is great to see during the school holidays."
Mr Goode said many veterans were in attendance, including a Spanish veteran at the dawn service. "We found out a Spanish veteran was there this morning, it was great. They're all allies and they're all welcome," he said.
Mr Goode said to him, Anzac Day is all about paying our respects to veterans.
"Anzac Day is remembering our veterans and those that went before us, and paying our respects to them," he said.
"They fought for freedom and there's a lot of things that go on today that wouldn't happen, freedom of speech for instance wouldn't have happened unless they went that way. "It's a shame that so many of them had to die or were wounded, or suffered other ailments."
Mr Goode said today veterans' mental health is a huge focus for the RSL, and he is looking forward to the Maitland veterans hub coming to fruition.
At about 10.10am Maitland and East Maitland service attendees were treated to a flyover by an F-35A Lightning II aircraft, which turned a lot of heads.
Many schools, veterans, families of veterans, current defence force personnel and community groups took part in marches ahead of the services.
At Maitland the march was led by a NSW Police highway patrol car, and as the group entered Maitland Park marchers were stretched back as far as the eye could see.
The crowd was addressed by Mr Goode, who was the master of ceremonies, as well as Maitland mayor Philip Penfold and Maitland Young Woman Kate Mannell. Cr Penfold said in his address he is proud to see so many thousands of people attend services across the city.
"Today on the 25th of April we gather to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, including the many soldiers from Maitland who are memorialised here," he said.
"We acknowledge those who stood up in defence of our freedom and our way of life, and those who continue to do so in other conflicts around the world."
Ms Mannell, who provided the youth address at the Maitland service, said Anzac Day is a time to reflect.
"Today we remember all, the soldiers who fought on foreign shores, the nurses who attended to the wounded and the families that waited anxiously for their return," she said.
