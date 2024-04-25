The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Anzac Day 2024: thousands unite at services across Maitland

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 25 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bugler at the 2024 Maitland Park Anzac Day dawn service. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
A bugler at the 2024 Maitland Park Anzac Day dawn service. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Maitland residents came out in their thousands for Anzac Day services on Thursday morning to honour those who have served our country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.