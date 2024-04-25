The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council's quest to find $40m for key infrastructure projects

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated April 25 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's quest to find $40m for key infrastructure projects
Council's quest to find $40m for key infrastructure projects

Maitland council needs to find almost $40 million to pay for key infrastructure upgrades across the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.