Hatfield double delivers Bears crucial win against Adamstown

An ANZAC Day clash at Adamstown Oval saw Adamstown Rosebud host Weston Workers Bears, as two out-of-form sides looked to right the ship.
Having picked up just two and three points respectively from their past six matches in the league, and drawn 2-2 in each of their last two meetings, it appeared on paper at least that there would be little to separate the two.
On a pleasant afternoon, it was the Bears with the weight of the early possession, enticing the Buds into a few early fouls including a needless 5th minute caution for Charlie Naylor for obstructing a throw in. An 11th minute corner was swung in by Aaron Niyonkuru too close to ex-Bear Stuart Plant between the sticks, who punched clear, but only as far as Liam Wilson at the edge of the box; Wilson's volley, however, ended wide of the left post.
It would be one of Wilson's final touches of the afternoon, making way in the 19th minute for Jacob Dundas as a result of injury. A 23rd minute free kick for Adamstown saw Dino Fajkovic feed a long ball deep into the box, making its way to the feet of Aiden Halpin, whose close range effort from an acute angle was well saved by Gerard Roebuck. From the counter, Dom Archbold galloped down the flank and delivered a tasty low cross to Connor Evans at the back post, but Plant produced a reaction point-blank save to deny him.
Roebuck had a heart-in-mouth moment with the ball at his feet in the 31st minute, slipping as he received a back pass from Jye Bailey and managing to clear it away a split second before Fajkovic bore down upon him. The Bears were otherwise offering very little to the hosts, a well organised defence providing them a solid foundation upon which to build their bursts forward.
Chris Hatfield did some superb work in the 41st minute to fashion a half chance with several Buds defenders surrounding him, and from the rebound Evans produced a sumptuous chip that kissed the top of the crossbar. It was ever so close to handing the Bears an invaluable lead right before the break, but they did not let the near miss dissuade them.
In the first minute of stoppage time, an excellent Evans through ball down the flank released Hatfield, but the striker's attempt from the edge of the box was dragged disappointingly wide of the mark. A minute later, an opportunity broke for Fajkovic at the other end, but his strike lacked venom and was saved comfortably by Roebuck.
As half time came around after two minutes of stoppage time, the margins between the two sides were predictably fine. It seemed at least for the time being that the talks in the sheds did little to materially change matters; the second stanza would resume in a manner much as the first had. A couple of tame early strikes by Weston failed to make Plant break a sweat, while a 55th minute Buds corner ultimately fell at the feet of Dane Lawther after a few bobbles around the box, only for the fullback to rifle his attempt into the Bears defence.
A quality Evans through ball in the 59th minute found Hatfield, who was then able to prod it forward towards Niyonkuru; only a last ditch intervention from Kye Fauchon prevented the Bears talisman threatening the Buds goal. A long range speculator from Joey O'Connor the following minute was headed for the top corner with an agile leap from Plant required to deny the marauding fullback. The save would lead to three consecutive corners, the final of which was curled beautifully into the near post by Hurley for Hatfield to glance home from close range and break the deadlock in the 61st minute.
The Bears were not content to simply sit on the 1-0 lead, Niyonkuru kickstarting a lightning counterattack in the 63rd minute with a penetrating through ball for Hatfield, who felt he may have been unduly impeded as he advanced towards goal and looked to create a one on one situation. The referee had other ideas, however, and waved play on. The pair combined to devastating effect in the 67th minute, though, Hatfield playing Niyonkuru, who was dragged wide of the goal by the Buds defence, but remained composed and turned back to tee Hatfield up for a superb finish into the top corner.
Suddenly the hosts had a massive task ahead of them to drag themselves back into the contest, with the Bears having quickly burst away to a 2-0 advantage. A pair of Buds substitutions immediately followed the second goal, as gaffer Daniel Dawkins looked to play all the cards in the deck in an effort to change things up.
Hatfield went close to what would have been a perfect hat trick - right, left, head - in the 77th minute, Bailey cutting back for him 12 yards out only for him to side-foot the ball well over the bar; the marksman would have been disappointed not to have done better with the opportunity on the left boot. The subsequent goal kick was sent long and high by Plant and only a few touches later, substitute Ollie Rich found himself with an opportunity from 22 yards, Roebuck called into a decent save courtesy of Rich's curling attempt.
As the game moved into its final stages, the Bears continued to show enterprise and intent. An 84th minute run into the box by O'Connor looked promising until a heavy touch curtailed his progress, before the recycled ball into the box afforded substitute Kaden Soper a half chance from a header at an awkward height. The long ball was proving a favoured option for the Buds, who almost halved the deficit through one such foray in the 85th minute, as Rich was able to nod down a high bouncing ball into the path of Zachary Griffin, only for him to blaze his acute angled attempt just over the bar.
At the other end, Soper had a strong crack from 25 yards in the 86th minute, but Plant was well-positioned to make a comfortable save. Bailey made way in the 90th minute for Ryan Blackburn, who saw his first minutes in the Bears top grade outfit. His impact was felt instantly, an electric, darting run forward catalysing a counter attack by the bears on the break. Fajkovic threatened in the first minute of stoppage time amidst suggestions of offside, advancing towards Roebuck who produced a great one-on-one save to preserve the clean sheet.
Blackburn was back in the action again shortly afterwards, showcasing his pace and willingness to run at defenders in what was a cameo of exceptional promise. Hatfield had a half chance at trying to seal a perfect hat trick in the 92nd minute, cutting inside but driving his attempt just over the bar with the left peg. It would be the last chance of consequence in the match, with the full time whistle blowing after just over two and a half minutes of stoppage time.
It was a much-needed result for the Bears, who claimed ANZAC Cup honours on the afternoon and now edge at least temporarily back into a finals berth until the chasing sides play their games in hand. After four straight games on the road, they will now return home for three consecutive matches at Rockwell Automation Park, starting with a Sunday afternoon fixture against second-from-bottom Lake Macquarie to open up a crucial May portion of their campaign that will make or break their finals charge.
