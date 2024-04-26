The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hatfield double delivers Bears crucial win against Adamstown

By Tim Klingbiel
April 26 2024 - 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Weston attacker Aaron Niyonkuru. Picture file
Star Weston attacker Aaron Niyonkuru. Picture file

An ANZAC Day clash at Adamstown Oval saw Adamstown Rosebud host Weston Workers Bears, as two out-of-form sides looked to right the ship.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.