Vandals target war memorials at Maitland Park

Two war memorials at Maitland Park were defaced just weeks before Anzac Day, their plaques ripped off and stolen.
The Gallipoli Lone Pine memorial and the National Servicemen's memorial, which both pay tribute to Australia's servicemen and women, were targeted.
Maitland City Council parks staff spotted the vandalism and reported it to police on Wednesday, April 10.
"There are no cameras at the park and it is a matter for police to investigate," a council spokesperson said.
"Council is arranging to foot the bill for replacement bronze plaques."
A Port Stephens-Hunter Police spokesperson said they are aware of the incident and "urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.".
Maitland RSL sub-branch president Fred Goode was extremely disappointed by the vandalism.
"Two memorials over here, the national service one and the Telarah Public School Lone Pine one... vandals have been in and they've taken the brass plaque off both of them," he said.
"They must have used a crow bar or something to get them off because they were embedded into the rocks."
The Gallipoli Lone Pine memorial plaque was located under a Lone Pine tree at the park, and was donated to the Maitland RSL sub-branch by Telarah Public School on Anzac Day in 1999.
The National Servicemen's memorial was placed in the park by the Newcastle Region sub-branch of the National Servicemen's Association of Australia in 2007.
It commemorates the 288,000 Australians who completed their national service training between 1951 and 1972, as well as all national servicemen who were killed in action or died in service, and those who have passed away since their service in the defence forces of Australia.
If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.